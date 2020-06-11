Boulder County commissioner candidates pitch their positions during Wednesday forum

Republican James T. Crowder and Democrats Marta Loachamin and state Rep. Jonathan Singer pitched their candidacies for the District 2 Boulder County commissioner’s seat and answered questions Wednesday during an hourlong online candidates’ forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Boulder County and broadcast by Longmont Public Media.

Loachamin, a Longmont Realtor and community activist who’s competing with Singer for votes in the June 30 Democratic primary election, said she’s spent 28 years in and around Boulder County “fighting injustice, fighting inequities” on such things as housing, education and climate justice.

“My work has been local,” said Loachamin, who said she wants to continue that track record of community engagement by being elected county commissioner.

Singer, a Longmont Democrat, said Wednesday night that he’s running for the seat “to make sure that we can continue to stand up to the special interests,” such as “big oil and gas,” the oil and gas industry, and the National Rifle Association.

Singer cited his background as a former Boulder County child-protection and adult-protection social worker, also said he’s running to make sure the county will “do the right thing for the people” in the county who “need it the most.”

Crowder, a Lyons mortgage broker, said, “I am not a politician. I’m a businessman.” He said he’s running because “I’m interested in the well-being of the folks that live in Boulder County.”

Crowder, who is unopposed on the Republican Party primary ballot and will automatically advance to the November general election in a contest with the winner of the Loachamin-Singer competition, said he’s concerned “with good government, inexpensive government and making sure that the first priority of our county is to make sure that we are safe and we can have good roads that we can drive on.”

Many of the questions posed to the candidates quizzed the three about how they’d increase public participation in county government.

Loachamin, who’s seeking to be Boulder County’s first Latinx county government officeholder, said that “For me, the work that I’ve been involved in” has been about “building trust” and that she wants to get more “people like myself” to participate in the process.”

Singer, who now represents House District 11 that includes much of Longmont and extends to Lyons, said public participation “doesn’t just mean that you’re heard” but that there is action taken by the officials hearing to address constituents’ problems and concerns.

Crowder said information should flow from the constituency to the people in position to make decisions.

Asked about the idea of expanding Boulder County’s current three-member Board of County Commissioners’ to a five-member board — with direct elections of commissioners by voters in three of those members’ districts and countywide elections for two at-large seats — Loachamin said she’s supported the idea of moving to a five-commissioner board and had signed a petition last year to advance such a proposal to the county ballot.

Proponents of that change failed to get enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, but Loachamin said she continues to hear from residents who tell her they don’t feel heard by the current form of county government.

Singer said, “I don’t have a problem with putting this on the ballot and letting the voters decide,” something he suggested the board of commissioners should do itself, rather than waiting for voters to petition it onto the ballot.

Crowder said he thought representation by district or “precinct” — rather than the current system, in which each commissioner has to live in a specific geographic region but must run in countywide elections — would be a good idea.

But Crowder said he’d oppose expanding the board to five members, something he said would be an unnecessary additional expense to taxpayers.

The candidates also responded to questions about issues ranging from Boulder County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to the potential of future hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas deposits under the county.

The three candidates are seeking the District 2 seat now held by Longmont Democrat Deb Gardner, who is term-limited.

That district includes a northern Boulder County area that stretches from Allenspark in the west to Longmont in the east and includes Lyons and Hygiene.

The League of Women Voters of Boulder County will post a link to the video of Wednesday night’s forum on its website, lwvbc.org.