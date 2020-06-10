GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County crews rescued injured hiker on Mount Sanitas

Boulder County emergency crews rescued an injured hiker on Mount Sanitas Trail on June 9, 2020. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)
Boulder County emergency crews rescued an injured hiker Tuesday on Mount Sanitas.

Boulder County received a call shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday about a female hiker who slipped and fell on Mount Sanitas Trail, according to a release.

The hiker sustained an injury to her arm. She was evacuated and given medical care on scene until paramedics arrived. She was then transported to a nearby hospital.

The rescue took approximately two and a half hours.

A number of agencies responded to the incident including the Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response.

Tory Lysik

