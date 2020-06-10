Boulder’s Tube to Work Day canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus

Boulder’s annual Tube to Work Day event has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus, but organizers are hoping residents will find new ways to celebrate what has become a local tradition.

Tube to Work Day, which in past years has attracted more than 1,000 people to Boulder Creek, was scheduled for July 17. But with social distancing requirements in place as a result of the ongoing pandemic — plus the indefinite closure of the event’s traditional launching point at Eben G. Fine Park — founder Jeff Kagan last month said the event was in “wait-and-see” mode.

But even with a backup date in August reserved, Kagan said once Labor Day events like the Boulder Creek Fest and Bolder Boulder were nixed he consulted with the city’s events department and decided to cancel as well.

“It just didn’t seem like an event we could do safely with any social distancing measures or masks,” Kagan said. “It just seemed like this was in the best interest of everyone.”

Kagan said he was “disappointed” that the event, which started with just two people back in 2008 and has grown every year since, would have to skip its 13th year.

“There’s nothing else like it,” Kagan said. “But there are a lot more things going on in our world and in our local community.”

Kagan is hoping prospective tubers don’t put their wetsuits away for the year just yet. He is refashioning Tube to Work Day as Tube to Work Week from July 27 through 31, during which he encourages people to tube on their own.

“It would make me so happy to just see companies tubing in groups of 10 or less,” Kagan said.

Kagan said he is reaching out to sponsors to try and put together giveaways for those who participate remotely, and has already secured a remote rubber duck entry from the city of Boulder as a prize.

Even people who are now working from home due to the coronavirus are urged to find a way to get in on the action.

“Maybe someone in an inner tube in their bathtub or in their home office,” Kagan said. “I’m looking to the people of Boulder to get creative.”