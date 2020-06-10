Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster opens this weekend

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

WESTMINSTER, CO – Cambria Cranson, 3, holds a butterfly in her hand at the Butterfly Pavilion on Thursday in Westminster. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
The Butterfly Pavilion will open Friday to members and Saturday to the general public after closing doors for months amid coronavirus concerns.

The invertebrate zoo has been authorized by the state and Jefferson County Public Health to re-open and will do so with timed, small-group tours, according to a release from the Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave. in Westminster. Visits will meet health and safety protocols set by the state, including maintaining social distance and sanitation.

Timed entry tickets for members and guests are available online only at butterflies.org. Tours are available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Guests are asked to get in line in front of the building at their scheduled entry time. Time slots will be released online on a bi-weekly basis to ensure flexibility should state and municipal health and safety regulations change.

People will still have “exclusive access to live animals, invertebrate experts and the inspiration that comes from exploring the diversity of the invertebrate world,” the release states

General admission will be $13 for adults, $11 for seniors (65+), $9 for children (ages 2 to 12) and free for children under 2. Members will continue to receive free admission. Explorer Pass holders will continue to receive $2 admission per person for up to 10 people. Guests may also continue to use free passes for general admission. In either of these two circumstances, call 303-469-9201 to reserve tickets.

All guests and staff will be required to wear a mask covering the mouth and nose in the facility, according to the release. If visitors don’t bring their own, masks will be available for purchase for $5 each at the front desk. Staff will conduct frequent hand washing, use alcohol-based sanitizer and wear gloves when necessary. All facility areas will be sanitized hourly throughout the day, according to the Pavilion.

Visitors will not be able to hold Rosie the tarantula, but she will still be on exhibit for viewing. The Colorado Backyard indoor play area will be closed, according to the release, but guests can explore Crawl-A-See-Em, Water’s Edge the Wings of the Tropics butterfly house, the gift shop and the outdoor gardens and nature trails.

“We can’t thank the community enough for their outpouring of support during the time of closure. We’re incredibly excited to reopen our doors and reconnect our guests with the invertebrate discovery and educational engagement that they’ve been missing,” Pavilion President and CEO Patrick Tennyson said in the release.

For guests who are not ready to visit Butterfly Pavilion in person, the organization will continue to offer virtual education programs that may be enjoyed from the comfort of home for only $3 per computer connection. Information on upcoming programs is available at butterflies.org/virtuallearning.

 

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
