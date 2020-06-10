GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Denver to drop all curfew violation charges against protesters

Defying a curfew order, protesters face off with law enforcement officers near the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Saturday night, May 30, 2020. It was the third night of protests in Denver with demonstrators outraged over the death of George Floyd this week at the hands of Minnesota police.
By | cswanson@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
The Denver City Attorney’s office will dismiss 320 criminal cases against those arrested for violating the emergency curfew imposed by Mayor Michael Hancock as protests ramped up throughout the city, officials said.

“We recognize the profound value of peaceful protests, especially now. We are dismissing the curfew violations as part of a non-punitive, restorative approach outside of the court system,” City Attorney Kristin Bronson said in a statement. “While I very much hope that there is never a future need for another curfew in Denver if one is ever imposed, in whatever circumstances, it will be important that our residents take it seriously and comply with it.”

The city will also host a public forum for those who were charged to discuss recent protests with police and others, the release said. The dates for that forum will be announced soon.

Protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, erupted in Denver on May 28 and quickly turned violent with vandalism and looting. People threw rocks and water bottles at police, and police fired tear gas, pepper balls and foam bullets at the crowds. On May 30, Mayor Michael Hancock imposed a city-wide curfew and then extended it through Friday.

However, protesters ignored the curfew, remaining on streets for hours after it passed and chanting expletives to describe their thoughts on the mayor’s decision.

Between May 28 and June 1, at least 338 people were arrested on various charges, with the majority taken into custody on curfew violations. Other arrests during that period included weapons violations, burglary, assault, arson and drug violations. Some people were charged with multiple crimes.

However, police largely stopped enforcing the curfew on June 2. The demonstrations also became more organized and peaceful.

 

