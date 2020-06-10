Fugitive wanted in Mexico is deported by ICE officials

A fugitive wanted in Mexico has been deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Denver.

Ezequiel Sandoval-Garcia, 34, was wanted by authorities in Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, Mexico, and a warrant was issued for his arrest June 14, 2018, according to an ICE news release.

Sandoval-Garcia was being held at the Downtown Detention Center on a simple assault charge, and he was transferred to ICE custody in Aurora, according to the release.

“Removing foreign fugitives from our communities and ultimately from the United States is an ICE priority,” said John Fabbricatore, a field office director in Denver. “ICE routinely removes fugitives from the United States so they can face justice in their home country.”

Sandoval is now in the custody of the Mexican Ficalia General de la Republica after being escorted through the San Ysidro port of entry.

The release did not say what crime Sandoval-Garcia is wanted for in Mexico, his home country.