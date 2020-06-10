In wake of pandemic, Mead High Schoolers to be celebrated in safe car caravan parade Saturday

Mead High School’s class of 2020 was supposed to graduate on Memorial Day weekend, but the coronavirus pandemic put a hold on those plans. To celebrate seniors, at a safe distance, a group of parents has banded together to host a car parade on Saturday.

The parade will start at noon at Mead High School, 12750 County Road 7. The caravan of roughly 80 students and their decorated cars will proceed north on County Road 7 and cross over Colo. 66. The parade will swing into the parking lot of Mead Middle School, 620 Welker Ave., where students will have the opportunity to take a photo under a giant balloon arch with 2020 on it. The parade will then travel north on Seventh Street, where Mead residents are encouraged to watch from inside their homes or on their driveways. They will then travel Palmer Avenue toward Main Street and then Main Street toward Welker Avenue, ending back at the high school.

Teresa MacPhail, of Longmont, helped to organize the parade, with a group of roughly six other parents. MacPhail’s daughter Abi, 18, is a Mead High School senior. McPhail said she saw how crushed her daughter was when the pandemic forced her and fellow Mead High School students to miss the end of their senior year and planned graduation in May. While Mead High School graduation has been rescheduled for July 25, MacPhail said she and the other parents wanted to do something to special to recognize the class of 2020.

“I hope seniors see they weren’t washed down the drain with the virus,” MacPhail said. “They graduated in the middle of a pandemic. Who does that?”

For seniors who don’t have their own car, MacPhail said they will get to ride in vehicles donated by several businesses. She added that Mead city officials gave parents permission to host the parade. The Mountain View Fire Department was also contacted and will help to lead the parade caravan Saturday.

Graduating students planning on attending the parade are asked to say they’re going on the event’s Facebook group, Mead High 2020 CAP & GOWN Parade so that organizers know how many students to expect. Students are asked to decorate their cars at home, prior to the parade. Graduates are also encouraged to wear a T-shirt with the college they will be attending, in addition to their graduation cap. MacPhail also asked the community to get involved.

“Bring your cowbells,” MacPhail said. “Stand out and wave at them. Take pictures and post on social media. Wish all these kids the best.”

A route of the parade can be found on the Mead High School student newspaper’s website, mavnewspaper.com.