Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority awards $74,000 to businesses

Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority members announced they have given $74,000 to local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, the authority approved creating a micro grant program to assist businesses within the authority’s district affected by the pandemic.

In April, both Lafayette City Council and the authority participated in a small business emergency relief grant program and assisted 60 businesses with a total of $433,000.

Last month, Urban Renewal Authority members agreed to spend up to $100,000 for the micro grant program, which would give grants of up to $2,000 for businesses to use on lease or mortgage payments or utilities. The program was created to help businesses that did not qualify for the city’s program or did not apply in time.

Authority member Janet Bonner, who is on the committee awarding the grants, said the authority has funded $74,500 to businesses within the district.

“The ones that did not qualify were not in the LURA district,” Bonner said.

Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Roger Caruso said people have been very grateful for the grants.

“I think we’re near the end,” Caruso said. “We’ve called people. We’ve walked the district. I don’t know if we will be able to give away the remaining $24,000.”

The authority will go through another round to attempt to award the remaining funds.

“I would like to do that in case there’s a need for it,” Bonner said.

Authority member Luke Arrington said between the authority’s program, and the city’s program, he feels a good amount of the district’s businesses have been awarded.

For more information or for questions, contact Caruso at 303-435-0374 or email rogerc@cityoflafayette.com.