Longmont posts real-time air quality reports

News
Boulder Area news

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
People can view Longmont air quality monitoring data in real time, city officials noted in a Wednesday news release.

Longmont’s air quality monitoring program, developed at City Council direction, surveys emissions from oil and gas operations in the area as well as the city’s overall air quality, as measured from instrument stations at two locations — near Union Reservoir at Longmont’s eastern edge and Vance Brand Municipal Airport on the city’s western side.

The monitors track the presence of such compounds as carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen oxides, methane, benzene and particular matter, with data collected around the clock and sent to a website dashboard. The data is later compiled and analyzed to monitor longer-term trends in local air quality, officials said.

People can view the Longmont air quality data, along with other Front Range and Boulder County air quality information, at bit.ly/air-quality-longmont.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
