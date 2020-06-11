RallySport to remain in business as redevelopment plans progress

BOULDER — RallySport, a Boulder gym at the 2727 29th St. site where an affordable housing development is planned, will remain in business at its current location for a period of time and will eventually move to a new location.

The gym is in the process of selling its land to Boulder Housing Partners, which has proposed building 100 permanently affordable units on the site. RallySport will lease the space back from BHP for at least three years, co-owner Erin Carson told BizWest Wednesday.

“Boulder Housing Partners is a wonderful piece of Boulder,” Carson said. “They approached us with a very legitimate and generous offer to purchase the land.”

RallySports ownership regularly fields offers for the property, but decided to move forward with the BHP deal only because it supports the mission “of such a forward-thinking group,” she said.

The BHP redevelopment proposal comes at a particularly challenging time for Boulder gyms, which are operating at 25% capacity due to restrictions enacted by Gov. Jared Polis aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic is going to forever change the fitness business, she said.

The explosion of new fitness facilities in Boulder — often smaller, boutique outfits — has outpaced population growth in recent years, leading to increased levels of competition, Carson said.

“That’s great for [consumers in] Boulder, but it makes it that much more challenging for us to maintain a busy and thriving 40,000-square-foot building,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Carson said RallySport is committed to continuing to serve Boulder after the BHP project forces the gym to vacate its 29th Street location.

“We are a profitable company and a good business,” she said. “But we have an old building. For us to renovate it to the extent we would need to in order to be a highly attractive option for people would cost $10 million.”

RallySport’s future facility is likely to be a smaller but newer space, Carson said.

Leasing the property from BHP rather than continuing to own it “gives us some flexibility to pivot in the best possible way for our members.”

