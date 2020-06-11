SVVSD board hears update on budget numbers, fall plans

The St. Vrain Valley School District won’t need to use as much of its reserves as originally planned to balance its budget, based on the version of the School Finance Act that’s expected to be approved by the state Legislature.

The school board heard a budget update at Wednesday’s meeting, with the budget scheduled for adoption on June 24.

Tony Whiteley, St. Vrain budget and finance executive director, said the previous version of the budget included spending about $27 million of the district’s projected $131 million in reserves.

Now, with the state planning a smaller cut to K-12 funding, the budget includes spending just $7.4 million in reserves, he said. The budget also includes the district freeing up about $9 million by delaying some one-time expenses, including capital reserve projects and curriculum purchases.

Along with a final version of the School Finance Act, the district hasn’t yet determined the cost of its employment package, including any raises. The district and the St. Vrain Valley Education Association have just started negotiating next year’s teacher contract after mutually agreeing to delay until more information on state K-12 funding was available.

Enrollment numbers, which typically aren’t finalized until the official count in October, also could impact the budget. For now, the district is predicting a PK-12 enrollment of 32,900 students, only about 50 more students than were enrolled last October.

Superintendent Don Haddad said the school board has the option of approving the budget as is, then amending it mid-year to retroactively give raises based on how enrollment looks in the fall.

In other business, the board heard a brief update on the district’s plans for students returning in August amid the ongoing pandemic.

The district has developed three basic options — full time, in-person learning with social distancing; a hybrid of in-person and remote learning; or remote learning only.

Haddad said the district’s hope is students can return to school full time in August, but which option the district uses will depend on requirements set by the state and local health departments.

“We can’t wait to get our kids back in school,” he said.

District officials plan to communicate more details on fall plans by the end of this month, with more concrete public health guidance and a final decision expected by mid-July.

The district’s fall plans also include continuing annual, in-person community feedback meetings that will address a variety of topics, from the district’s strategic initiatives to school resource officers, safety and student discipline, Haddad said.

“We manage and monitor constantly the interactions between our students and SROs,” he said, adding the district also has greatly reduced its expulsions, with only two or three students expelled in an average year.

In the neighboring Boulder Valley School District, the NAACP’s Boulder County branch is leading an effort to remove police from schools, mirroring a similar effort underway in Denver Public Schools. The effort gained momentum amid nationwide protests and outcry over police brutality and killings of black people.

Haddad made a statement at the board meeting condemning the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and talked about the district’s commitment and actions taken to ensure an equitable education for all students.

“We’re not done,” he said. “This is not an event, this is a process. This is our life’s work.”