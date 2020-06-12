Boulder City Council moving forward with $34.6M in supplemental allocations

Boulder City Council on Tuesday gave its second nod to allocations of just more than $34.63 million in extra revenue and leftover fund balance, but nearly all of the money is dedicated to restricted funds, leaving little ability for the elected officials to redistribute during a pandemic.

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Yates and others believe specifically dedicated funds for tax increments ties the hands of public policymakers too tightly to be nimble during crises like the one the coronavirus has presented to the city budget, expected to be short this year by tens of millions even in the best-case scenario currently foreseen by city leaders. But more than $30 million of the supplemental budget appropriations so far this year like grant revenue, gift donations and fund balances looks set to go to restricted funds.

A $394,341 municipal utility project draw from the general fund in the original 2020 budget was highlighted by the city staff in a memo.

“This ($394,341) amount was originally appropriated as a draw from General Fund fund balance to advance funding for the Municipal Electric Utility project that would be repaid in 2021 and 2022 through dedicated Utility Occupation Tax revenue. However, based upon the current project plan, that advance funding is not required, so that budgeted draw from fund balance will be reversed with this appropriations ordinance,” a city staff memo stated.

A net total of $4.1 million will be appropriated to the General Fund with $581,000 coming in additional revenue and the rest from fund balance. The nearly $4 million from fund balance is largely from dedicated reserves, dedicated revenue that was unspent, and operating project balances.

“For restricted funds, $10.42 million is from new revenue including grants and other revenue including $6 million expected by the Affordable Housing Fund from the sale of land at30th and Pearl. $20.11 million is requested to be appropriated from fund balance,” the memo said. “The largest amounts to be appropriated from fund balance are from the Affordable Housing fund, the Sugar Sweetened Beverage Tax fund, Community Housing Assistance Program fund, and the Water Utility fund.”

Just more than $11 million in the staff’s recommended appropriations is coming from new revenues, and just more than $24 million is coming from fund balances.

“For 2019, overall sales and use tax revenue increased 1% over 2018 actuals but came in more significantly above budget. The 2019 retail sales tax revenue was 4.03% higher than in 2018 and $4.8 million above budget,” a city report from late April said.

Fund Name Amount General $4,101,599 .25 Cent Sales Tax $10,430 Affordable Housing $13,309,532 Climate Action Plan Tax $1,359,760 Community Development Block Grant $1,018,486 Community Housing Assistance Program $2,553,896 Downtown Commercial District $15,150 HOME $2,212,499 Library $129,215 Lottery $272,168 Open Space $2,277,033 Planning and Development Services $345,529 Recreation Activity $175,000 Sugar Sweetened Beverage Tax $4,573,428 Transportation $280,000 Water Utility $2,000,000 Total $34,633,724

Council on Tuesday was again given $42 million as the worst-case potential budget shortfall this year based on the latest city staff estimates, the result of a bludgeoning by the coronavirus that has caused furloughs, extensions of the furloughs, and layoffs for municipal workers, plus the suspension of hiring for seasonal and temporary jobs. Excluding utilities, Boulder’s approved 2020 budget totaled $284.2 million.

“Sales and use tax revenue through March 2020 declined across the board. While this economic activity period only included about ten days’ of COVID-19 closures, sales and use tax revenue from Eating Places declined by $788,455 (or -19.9%),” a separate city memo presented Tuesday to Council on Boulder’s financial standing stated. “Food Stores (including liquor stores) offset this decline with an $805,359 increase, or 17.6%. In addition, Apparel Stores were down 21%, Home Furnishings were down 20% and Transportation/Utilities were down 10.6%.”

Council is set to hold a third reading of the $34.63 million budget adjustment next week on its consent agenda, according to city staff notes of a Monday morning scheduling committee talk.

“In years where new initiatives are launched and other unique circumstances become apparent, additional adjustments to base may be brought forward for council consideration. Given the current economic crisis, staff has been diligent to only request appropriations that are needed now,” city officials wrote to Council about the proposed appropriations.