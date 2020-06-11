GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County agencies rescue climber Thursday after he sustained serious injuries in 1,300-foot fall

American Medical Response, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Colorado National Guard prepare to transport a climber from a Colorado National Guard Blackhawk Helicopter. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)
Rescuers from numerous agencies helped a 22-year-old climber Thursday, after he fell roughly 1,300 feet near Mt. Neva. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A 22-year-old climber who fell roughly 1,300 feet and sustained serious lower body injuries was rescued Thursday near Mt. Neva in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.

The climber’s family called the Boulder County Communications Center around 8 a.m. and reported that an emergency alert from a handheld GPS device had been activated by their son, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. With assistance from the climber’s parents, first responders were able to receive the coordinates for where the injured climber was located.

The climber fell while doing a technical climb up the Juliet couloir, a steep, narrow gully, on Mt. Neva, the release said. He fell approximately 1,300 feet down the snowfield and hit a grouping of rocks. Mt. Neva is a summit in Grand County.

Search and rescue teams were sent in from the ground, as well as from the air, using Flight For Life Colorado, the release said. Once rescuers reached the injured climber, they were able to tend to his injuries until the Colorado Army National Guard arrived and completed a hoist rescue into a Black Hawk helicopter, according to the release. He was flown to the Boulder Airport where an AMR ambulance was waiting and then transported to a local hospital. The rescue took approximately four hours to complete.

Officials with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office noted that although the man was climbing by himself, he did have proper safety equipment with him, including the handheld GPS device and an orange rescue blanket, both of which helped rescuers to be able to quickly locate him, the release said.

In addition to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Nederland Fire, American Medical Response, Flight For Life Colorado and the Colorado Army National Guard assisted in the rescue, the release said.

Kelsey Hammon

