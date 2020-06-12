Boulder County Public Health might seek easing of state coronavirus restrictions

Boulder County Public Health might seek a variance from the state’s Safer at Home COVID-19 coronavirus “Safer At Home” restrictions.

The county health department announced that possibility on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon — facebook.com/bouldercountypublichealth — where it said any variance, if it does pursue one, “would be for all of Boulder County at once and not contingent on individual applications from businesses.”

The health department invited Boulder County residents and businesses seeing that Facebook posting “to provide feedback by Friday, June 19, to inform any variance request by completing the form at www.boco.org/covid19variance.”

The form asks the people submitting feedback to check, from several options, the segment of their business, among them children’s day camps and youth sports camps, events venues, hotels, places of worship, and recreation and fitness facilities.

Boulder County businesses and residents filling out that feedback form also are being asked to tell what kinds of countywide variances from the current state health orders they’d like to see. On that list are capacity limits; cleaning and disinfecting requirements; the state’s definitions of a “space” or a “room”; employee and customer symptom monitoring; face covering and gloves requirements; physical infrastructure requirements such as Plexiglas screens; social distancing requirements; special hours for people at risk for severe illness; and the reopenings of types of business that are still closed.

When asked Thursday afternoon why Boulder County Public Health is considering seeking a variance from the state’s “Safer At Home” rules and regulations, county health department spokesperson Chana Goussetis said in an email that “we’re still in discussion with the state about this so, for now, we’re just gathering input from the community about what they would like to see.”

The Denver Post reported on May 15 that nearly half of Colorado’s 64 counties were asking the state to ease some “safer-at-home” restrictions in their jurisdictions, but that at that point, only a handful of requests had been approved.

Among the requests the state had granted by mid-May were permission for churches, gyms, restaurants and even movie theaters to open in some counties — with reduced capacity and strict safety measures, including screening customers for COVID-19 symptoms and requiring employees to wear masks, the Post reported.

Colorado Public Radio reported on May 30 that the state health department had approved a total of 39 variance requests and had 13 pending applications.

Larimer County’s Department of Public Health and Environment announced May 23 that it had received partial approval of its request to the state for slowly reopening businesses.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reported that under that partial waiver, the state guidance for Larimer County included provisions allowing people to submit plans seeking approval for public gatherings of 11 to 50 people. Larimer schools can submit plans for graduations to be allowed, but with physical distancing and limits on guests.

Libraries in Larimer County can reopen at 50% capacity as long as they complete a checklist and meet a number of health safety requirements. Places of worship were encouraged to continue drive-up or online services under that May state waiver decision, but those wanting to reopen mght be able to do so after completing a checklist and meetng requirements.