GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

New Colorado coronavirus cases remain low as…

News

New Colorado coronavirus cases remain low as hospitalizations continue decline

Gov. Jared Polis is concerned about the impact of recent protests and case increases in neighboring states

DENVER, CO – MAY 21 : Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is in the press conference. Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the logistics of the new testing setup at Pepsi Center Parking in Denver, Colorado on Thursday. May 21, 2020. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)
By | jseaman@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado health officials confirmed another 148 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, as the state continues to see hospitalizations for the respiratory disease COVID-19 decline.

Gov. Jared Polis said he is concerned about a potential increase in infections that could result from recent racial justice protests throughout the state. Neighboring states, including Arizona and Utah, are seeing their coronavirus cases increase.

“I think it is likely there will be some transmission, it’s almost a certainty there was some transmission at those large gatherings,” he said during a press briefing Thursday. “What we don’t know is, is it tens of people or hundreds of cases that arise from people who weren’t able to avoid the physical proximity as they participated in those.”

There are 28,647 people confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, up from 28,499 individuals. Hospitalizations for the disease declined by 14 people, going from 182 individuals to 168, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Twenty-seven more people have died from COVID-19, with the total number of deaths at 1,339 people.

Any uptick in cases that might come from the protests will start showing in the data within the next few days. It takes two to 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms — which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste or smell and nausea — to appear.

Denver officials have urged protesters to get tested for COVID-19 at the Pepsi Center, where the city has a free, drive-up testing site. People who go to get tested must first register online or by calling 311.

Jessica Seaman | Health reporter

Jessica Seaman covers health for The Denver Post. A native of North Carolina, Jessica joined The Post after stints as a reporter in Greensboro, North Carolina and Little Rock, Arkansas. She is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Smaller Class Sizes At Flagstaff Academy

    Flagstaff Academy is a leading public charter school in the St. Vrain Valley District that charges no tuition. It’s a...
  2. Bring Natural Light Inside

    Do you have dark corners in your home that could use a bit more light? Now it’s easy to bring...
  3. Wellness Chiropractic By Dr. Robin Waterbury

    Dr. Robin Waterbury provides wellness chiropractic services that restore and maintain your health. Your body has its own magnificent ability...
  4. The Work Of Top Colorado Artists

    Every day at the Independence Gallery is like a Colorado art show. Discover the work of top Colorado artists. This...
  5. Comprehensive Medical And Cosmetic Dermatology

    Dermatology Center of the Rockies provides comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology to families along the Front Range. For more than...