Denver’s law enforcement watchdog to investigate police tactics and use of force during protests

Investigators will review body camera footage, video and radio transmissions

Law enforcement officers fire pepper balls and tear gas towards demonstrators near Civic Center Park during a George Floyd protest May 30, 2020. Protesters are outraged over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed by a Minnesota police officer who pinned him to the ground with his knee on his neck.
By | eschmelzer@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Denver’s Office of the Independent Monitor will open an investigation into the tactics and use of force employed by police during the protests here of the killing of George Floyd.

The monitor, Nick Mitchell, announced his decision Thursday after the City Council called for him to investigate and the city’s police chief and top public safety official said they supported the effort.

“Given the length of the demonstrations in our city, conducting this investigation will require us to review hundreds (if not thousands) of hours of HALO and body-worn-camera footage, radio transmissions, and community generated video, digest a large volume of documentary evidence, and interview command staff, line officers, and community members,” Mitchell wrote in a Thursday letter to the City Council. “While I expect the investigation to be time and labor intensive, I assure you that our small staff will move  expeditiously, and we have already drafted our first request for documents and information, which we will issue to the DPD shortly.”

The investigation will include how Denver police used physical force, chemical agents, riot gear and surplus military equipment, as well as how the department handled complaints about officer misconduct during the protests, according to the letter.

During the first four days of protest, Denver police and other law enforcement agencies called to help used tear gas, pepper balls, smoke grenades, foam bullets and other less lethal weapons on protesters. While some in the crowd threw rocks and other projectiles at police, bystanders and peaceful protesters were also injured by police, including a 21-year-old who was blinded in one eye.

Elise Schmelzer

Elise Schmelzer is a breaking news reporter at The Denver Post. She previously wrote for the Casper Star-Tribune in Wyoming, the Washington Post and the Colorado Springs Gazette. When she's not writing, she disappears into the mountains to hike and fish.
