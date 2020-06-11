GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

GeneThera to occupy first building in Broomfield’s Northwest 36 development

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
BROOMFIELD — Biosecurity company GeneThera Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTHR) will be the first company to build and move into the Northwest 36 business park development near Broomfield’s Arista district.

In its annual report filed Wednesday, the Westminster company said it made an initial agreement in early April to purchase a 16,000-square-foot building in the business park to serve as its headquarters and main research facility. It expects to complete construction by fall 2021.

The building under contract is valued at $5.6 million, or $350 per square foot.

GeneThera develops tests and therapies for zoonotic diseases, or illnesses that can spread from animals to humans and vice versa. It has previously targeted infectious agents such as Mad Cow Disease, E. coli and salmonella, and said in its annual report that it is considering ways to use its existing technology to fight COVID-19, itself a zoonotic disease.

Northwest 36 is an 11-acre plot located just south of the Arista mixed-use development along U.S. Highway 36. It has the capacity to build up to 150,000 square feet of space within nine buildings, with some buildings containing units as small as 1,600 square feet.

Stuart Dobson, a broker and owner at Colorado Real Estate Brokers Inc., told BizWest the project will be fenced and has only one entrance and exit point, which is drawing considerable attention from companies looking for maximum security as they work on sensitive research and development.

“We’re kind of hopeful that we’re going to sell the whole thing, all nine buildings here very shortly,” he said. “Versus D.C. and San Jose pricing, we’re pretty cheap.”

Dobson said crews will spend about three and a half months installing utilities for the entire park before construction on the GeneThera or other buildings can begin.

