Lyons trustees postpone special meeting to discuss fire chief’s resignation, following Facebook comment

A special meeting Thursday to discuss Lyons’ position on the former fire chief’s resignation over a Facebook post earlier this week was postponed.

Lyons Mayor Nicholas Angelo said trustees will vote during their regular virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday and decide whether to incorporate the special meeting agenda into that night’s meeting or to decide on another date to talk about it. There were only three of the seven council members present during the organized Zoom discussion Thursday night, but four are needed to form a quorum.

The discussion follows J.J. Hoffman’s resignation from the Lyons Fire Protection District on Wednesday night after he posted a Facebook comment, referencing Denver racial justice protesters. His comment read: “ha ha if I was down there I definitely would open up our high pressure bumper turret and have some fun.”

Hoffman served as the chief of the Lyons Fire Protection District for 11 years. On June 5, the NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State Conference was prompted by State Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, to investigate the comment.

The special meeting sought to take a stance on Hoffman’s resignation, talk about an “education process on racism” and gauge an interest in appropriating money for a discussion facilitator. Angelo said he felt it important to continue looking into the issue.

“It is incumbent upon the mayor to be proactive in situations like this,” Angelo said. “I don’t like to be put in a position that all of a sudden has been defensive. I’ve been working on this since the original post came out.”

Angelo noted that he was not speaking Thursday on behalf of the town and that he was sharing his own thoughts and experience with the situation.

Angelo said he received roughly 40 emails, phone calls and in-person visits about the chief. A number of people, Angelo said, wanted to express their support for Hoffman. Angelo said some comments he heard, however, called Hoffman’s Facebook comment unacceptable.

Angelo noted that the Lyons Fire Protection District operates separately from the town of Lyons and is its own entity. Still, he said it’s an integral part of the town.

“That fire protection district is called Lyons Fire Protection District because it services the town of Lyons and surrounding areas,” Angelo said. “It’s located in the middle of town. I was told by several that it wasn’t our business to get involved, but it is. The fire protection district is a public health and safety entity.”

People who are interested in tuning into the virtual meeting Monday can find the Zoom meeting information on the Lyons’ website under trustee agendas. The Zoom link can be found on the agenda document.