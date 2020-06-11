GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Sunny skies with a high of 83 today in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies and highs in the 80s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 83 and an overnight low of 55.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 59.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 60, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 56.

