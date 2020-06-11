GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Two dead after motorcycles, truck collide Wednesday in Frederick

Two people died Wednesday evening in a three-vehicle crash in Frederick.

Frederick police officers were notified about 6:30 p.m. of the crash on the East I-25 Frontage Road and Tipple Parkway intersection.The collision involved a truck and two motorcycles, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department.

Two riders on one motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. The two motorcycle riders on the second bike were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, the release said.

The Frederick Police Department is working in conjunction with the Colorado State Patrol to investigate the crash, the release said. The identities of the motorists in the crash have not been released. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the victims upon positive identification, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700.

