GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Whole Foods to take over south Boulder…

News
Business

Whole Foods to take over south Boulder Lucky’s Market location

Property manager W.W. Reynolds announced Thursday that Whole Foods Market is set to replace Lucky’s Market as the anchor in the Table Mesa Shopping Center at 695 S. Broadway in Boulder. (Vince Chandler / The Denver Post)
By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — Whole Foods Market is set to replace the bankrupt Lucky’s Market in the anchor unit of the Table Mesa Shopping Center in Boulder.

In a statement, property manager W.W. Reynolds Real Estate Services said the Amazon Inc. subsidiary recently signed a lease to take over the 32,000 square feet at 695 S. Broadway. It is not known when the store plans to open.

Whole Foods operates two other stores in Boulder at 2905 Pearl St. and 1275 Alpine Ave., which operates as Ideal Market. The company did not return a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Lucky’s, headquartered in Niwot, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late January after announcing that it would close 32 stores out of its peak size of 39. The closures came about a month after grocery titan Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that it would divest its investment stake in Lucky’s.

Bo and Trish Sharon, the Boulder couple that founded the stores, agreed to buy seven stores across the country, including the north Boulder and Fort Collins locations.

BizWest confirmed Wednesday that Alfalfa’s Market Inc. was planning to take over the former Lucky’s location at 700 Ken Pratt Blvd. in Longmont after filing for a sales-tax license.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Smaller Class Sizes At Flagstaff Academy

    Flagstaff Academy is a leading public charter school in the St. Vrain Valley District that charges no tuition. It’s a...
  2. Bring Natural Light Inside

    Do you have dark corners in your home that could use a bit more light? Now it’s easy to bring...
  3. Wellness Chiropractic By Dr. Robin Waterbury

    Dr. Robin Waterbury provides wellness chiropractic services that restore and maintain your health. Your body has its own magnificent ability...
  4. The Work Of Top Colorado Artists

    Every day at the Independence Gallery is like a Colorado art show. Discover the work of top Colorado artists. This...
  5. Comprehensive Medical And Cosmetic Dermatology

    Dermatology Center of the Rockies provides comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology to families along the Front Range. For more than...