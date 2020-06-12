Boulder County emergency crews rescue injured hiker in Eldorado Canyon

A 50-year-old woman was evacuated from Eldorado Canyon Trail after she was injured after tripping on a rock and falling Thursday afternoon.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:26 p.m. Thursday reporting the injury.

The woman was located about a half-mile above the visitor’s center. She was evacuated from the trail in a rescue basket and was transported to a local hospital, which took around an hour and fifteen minutes.

The rescue was a collaborative effort between the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Eldorado Canyon State Park, Rocky Mountain Fire Authority and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.