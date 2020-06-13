Boulder reopens playgrounds, pools and rec center

Boulder is starting to reopen playgrounds and recreational facilities that have been shuttered since March to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Spruce Pool, 2101 Spruce St., is now open on a reservation-only basis for one-hour time blocks in individual lap lanes, city playgrounds are now open with capacity limits and the North Boulder Recreation Center, 3170 Broadway, will reopen Monday on a reservation-only basis for lap swimming, cardio, the weight room and other fitness activities.

“Our team has been working very hard to get services going as public health orders have permitted,” Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes said in a statement announcing the reopenings.

“We are so excited that kids can enjoy our playgrounds again, that the beautiful waters of Spruce are open, and that very soon, community members can move their bodies and fill their hearts at the recreation centers. There are protocols in place so that this can all happen safely for community members and our team,” Rhodes said.

There will be noticeable changes for people returning to Parks and Recreation facilities, spokesperson Denise White said.

Locker rooms will remain closed at the North Boulder Recreation Center and visitors should expect to wear face coverings unless they are swimming. Equipment is spaced out to comply with social distancing requirements.

Visitors to Spruce Pool are also required to wear face coverings unless they are swimming and should arrive ready to swim in order to limit contact with locker rooms or restrooms.

Parks and Recreation workers posted guidance at city parks on Friday for how people can use playgrounds — including a maximum playground capacity of 25 people, group gatherings no larger than 10 people and required mask-wearing. Park equipment is not disinfected and visitors should plan to wash their hands before and after using the playground.

The entire department is excited about opening up for community members, White said.

“We really love what we do and we love the benefits we provide to the community and it’s hard to not do that for any length of time,” she said.

The facilities will stay open unless a local or state health order goes into effect that causes them to close, White said. Facilities or playgrounds may also close if people cannot follow public health protocols related to coronavirus, including social distancing, limiting group sizes and wearing face coverings.

“One example of that is Eben G. Fine (Park) closing,” White said. “This is asking for a partnership with our community members to help us keep things open. We rely on our community members to follow these protocols.”

The city is planning to reopen the East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Dr, with similar safety measures later this summer, according to the news release.

Information about safety protocols and how to sign up for a reservation is available at boulderparks-rec.org.