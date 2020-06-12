Broomfield to accept applications for fields, pavilions

Broomfield will begin accepting field, park, and pavilion reservation requests June 15.

Applications will be reviewed in the order they are received, according to Friday’s COVID-19 update. They will be allocated and processed based on available space, but are not guaranteed.

Requests may take seven to 10 days to process, according to the city. Visit Broomfield.org/593/Parks-and-Park-Shelters for more information. Current Broomfield regulations limit outdoor gatherings and rentals to 50 people maximum.

Batting Cages also open on Monday and can be rented by emailing recreation@broomfield.org or by drop-in use. The cages are open 2 to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information visit Broomfield.org.