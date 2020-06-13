GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

League of Women Voters holds forum with CU CD2 Board of Regents candidates

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Candidates seeking the 2nd Congressional District seat on the University of Colorado Board of Regents will participate in a Wednesday night live-streamed online forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Boulder County.

Democrats Dave Gross, Aaron Harber and Callie Rennison are competing for votes in this month’s Democratic primary election while Republican Dick R. Murphy, who’s the sole candidate for the seat on the GOP primary election ballot

The forum is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. People can view it live on Facebook, at facebook.com/lwvbc.org, or on YouTube, at tinyurl.com/ybcto2hy, or on Zoom, at tinyurl.com/ybqqd8cx.

A recording will be made available on the League of Women Voters of Boulder County’s website, lwvbc.org.

People can submit questions by 5 p.m. Monday to be considered for asking the candidates during the Wednesday forum, at https://tinyurl.com/y9h53w7n.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
