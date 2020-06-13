Longmont Rotary Club helps to put finishing touches on Micah Homes project

A strip of dirt that has surrounded the Micah Homes in Longmont is under transformation this week, as volunteers from the Longmont Rotary Club are mobilizing to plant trees, grass and shrubs and install drip lines to keep the foliage watered.

Micah Homes, 1515 Warren Ave., is a six-unit housing project on roughly a quarter acre of land that was donated by the United Church of Christ of Longmont. It was designed to help fill the affordable housing gap in Longmont by providing permanent housing for seniors and individuals with disabilities. The Micah Homes project is a program managed by The Inn Between, a nonprofit that provides support and housing to families facing homeless.

A grand opening for the affordable housing units took place in December, with residents allowed to move in early this year. In the spring, the Longmont Rotary Club donated a $6,000 grant to the Inn Between. Tim Rakow, the executive director of the Inn Between, called the Longmont Rotary Club’s donation “instrumental” to the overall completion of the project. The total landscaping costs will be about $25,000. Over Friday and Saturday, volunteers are planting about 75 plants and laying drip irrigation, helping to finish off years of work on the affordable housing project.

“It’s a huge moment,” Rakow said. “These things mark the many, many steps it takes to get a project like this done. This has been in the works for three years, so we go back to three years when this was just dirt and we were breaking ground … this is exciting to be at this point.”

Rakow said once the landscaping is completed, there will be a city inspection and then the Inn Between can receive its official occupancy permit.

Chris Ray, the foundation chair for Longmont Rotary, said there are roughly 20 Rotary volunteers helping with the project between Friday and Saturday.

“Rotary is all about helping communities,” Ray said. “(We donated the grant) because (Micah Homes) was local and the units help the elderly and disabled, this just fit right into what we do. The Inn Between has been wonderful to work with. They are just great people.”

On Friday, Frank Rainey, a rotary member and Longmont resident, helped to dig a hole for amelanchier shrub. He said the club’s motto is: “service over self.”

“It’s fun to be involved with projects that help out,” Rainey said.

Volunteer Theresa Schulte, of Longmont, echoed this as she planted grass Friday.

“(Micah Homes) is just a fabulous project,” Schulte said. “I like gardening and planting, and this is a nice way to spend the day.”

Micah Homes residents were selected based on a vulnerability standard. They pay 30% of their income on rent, no matter what they make. According to the Inn Between’s website, Boulder County is in need of roughly 2,500 affordable housing units. While Rakow said he believes the county has made progress, there’s still work to be done.

Kim Kelley moved into Micah Homes in February, after living in temporary housing.

“I love it,” Kelley said. “I’m blessed.”

Kelley said she liked watching the landscaping project come together.

“(Before), the dirt was like a silt clay,” she said. “If it rained, it wouldn’t look that wet, but if you stepped in it, you sank. (The landscaping) is beautiful. I like the combo of the rocks and shrubs. It gives it that nice, finished look.”

Not far from Kelley live Roberta and Paul Fjeld.

The couple had lived in a three-bedroom home in Longmont for 25 years. When Paul Fjeld became disabled, due to chemical exposure on the job, they were forced to downsize. Prior to being connected with the Inn Between, they were living in a 180-square-foot camper.

Roberta Fjeld described the landscaping as the “icing on the cake” to their new home.

Outside their front door, Roberta Fjeld added her own touch, with potted petunias, pansies and bright orange begonias.

She said she was grateful to have a place to call their own and to the supportive Inn Between staff.

The Inn Between also provides Micah Homes residents with access to case managers, navigation and support services. The Micah Homes project includes four two-bedroom units, two two-bedroom units, and a community room. The nonprofit owns five buildings in Longmont and is in the process of acquiring a sixth, according to Rakow.

Since they moved in, Roberta Fjeld said she’s seen lots of interest in the homes. She said she hopes it serves as a model for other affordable housing projects.

“It feels like home,” Roberta Fjeld said. “It feels like we have lived here all along.”