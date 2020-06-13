Man accused of sexually assaulting teen in Boulder sentenced to probation

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old in 2017 was sentenced Friday to six years of probation and time served.

Jose Avina pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor with a sexual basis in January.

On Friday, Boulder District Judge Andrew Hartman sentenced Avina to six years of sex offender intensive supervised probation. Avina will also have to register as a sex offender.

While a presentence report by the probation department also recommended a work-release sentence, Boulder Senior Deputy District Attorney Laura Kinde said that she was fine with Avina’s 188 days already served in jail serving as the punitive aspect of his sentence.

Kinde said she was in touch with the victim and her family about the sentence and the disposition.

“They were part of coming up with this plea deal and they agree that it is appropriate,” Kinde said.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman contacted police and a victims advocacy group to report she had been sexually assaulted in Boulder in 2017.

The woman said she and Avina met in August 2017 through a phone app. While she told him she wanted to pursue a romantic relationship, she said she was a virgin and was not ready to be intimate with him, according to the affidavit.

Avina, then 18, picked her up in the fall of 2017 and they drove to the Foothills Community Park, 800 Cherry Ave. They went to the backseat to kiss, but she told Avina she did not want to have sex, the affidavit said.

The woman reported to police that Avina then had sex with her in the back seat of the vehicle.

Avina, who appeared remotely for the sentencing hearing, apologized during the hearing.

“I’m truly sorry for my actions, I feel ashamed for everything,” Avina said. “I convinced her to do something that ruined her life.”

Avina said he “had just turned 18 and I wasn’t thinking straight,” and said that as soon as he found out the girl’s age he should have stopped.

“I’m sincerely, truly sorry for everything and the way that I acted,” Avina said.

Avina’s defense attorney Gustavo Bermudez said while Avina showed “some very bad judgement,” he said Avina’s acceptance of what he did gave him a chance at getting his life back on track.

“I think the prognosis is good given his willingness to work and his willingness to work on his problems,” Bermudez said.

Hartman agreed that the plea deal and sentence should help him “move forward in his recovery.”

“It sounds like Mr. Avina is taking responsibility,” Hartman said. “It may not be 100% responsibility, but I think that will come with time.”

Hartman warned Avina to take his treatment seriously.

“It was a pretty serious offense, a pretty high-level charge and it will have some pretty serious consequences,” Hartman said. “The defendant knows the consequences that he faces if he violates his probation.”