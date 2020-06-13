More than 100 take to the streets of Boulder on Friday to continue call for racial justice

With fists raised in the air, more than 100 protesters marched Friday evening through the streets of downtown Boulder, continuing weeks of protesting for racial justice across Boulder County and the country.

The event started at Central Park with several speakers, who encouraged people to keep the momentum and support of the Black Lives Matter movement alive. Since May 25, when George Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer was seen on video kneeing him in the neck, protests calling for police reform and racial justice have spread across the country.

“This is an unprecedented time,” said Asha Romeo, of Boulder. “There are world-wide protests, which has never happened before and it’s absolutely incredible. The Justice and Policing Act is in motion, but we need to keep up the momentum. It seems like America is going through an ego death. I think we need to make sure as a nation, we end up with exactly the beautiful, colorful and innovative filled-nation that we’ve lied about being up until now.”

An accountability bill, Colorado Senate Bill 271, passed in the state House on Friday afternoon, promising to bring reform to policing if signed into law. Among the changes, Senate Bill 271 abolishes the use of chokeholds or carotid control holds, requires the use of body cameras and restricts when police can shoot at a fleeing person, according to the Denver Post. The bill was expected to return to the senate Friday, where it passed earlier in the week. Gov. Jared Polis has said he will sign it.

Romeo wrapped up her speech Friday by reading Maya Angelou’s poem “Caged Bird,” aloud. She also sang the “Negro National Anthem.”

Speaker Dean Morales, of Boulder, told the crowd that those rallying were there for a common goal

“This is being painted as black lives matter, as a black man, I’m here to tell you that’s one part of it, but black peace matters, that’s what matters,” Morales said. “I personally, along with prominent individual Malcolm X, believe that you can’t have peace until every man has freedom. There’s yet to be freedom.”

Discrimination against black and brown people still exists, Morales said. Those people, he said, are held to different standards than those who are privileged. Morales, an artist who also goes by “Hundo-P,” emphasized supporting black artists and black business owners.

“I can tell you of multiple instances (of discrimination), but I also can sit here and tell you of the joy I’ve experienced,” Morales said. “I like to focus on black joy. I like to focus on melanin movements that create joy, create peace and happiness for black people. All we see on TV is how our lives matter. No shit, our lives matter.”

In the crowd Friday was Boulder resident Marita Hoeh, who wore a paper shirt she said listed the names of about 30 black women who had unjustly been killed at the hands of police.

“It’s been 400 years and nothing has changed,” Hoeh said, referencing 1619 when the first English colony ship carrying enslaved African people came to America. “I hope to see systemic change in our society.”

After the speakers finished addressing the gathering, the crowd marched from Central Park to Boulder County Courthouse on Pearl Street and then lapped back to the park. They stepped from the sidewalks and into the middle of streets, chanting, “Black is beautiful.”

They also chanted, “No Justice. No Peace. Defund the police,” again and again. The concept of defunding the police has been seen in protests across the nation, calling on shifting funds from law enforcement budgets to other social programs. Residents and other groups have emailed Boulder City Council calling for funding to shift from the Boulder Police Department to the city’s Housing and Human Services Department.

As they passed along Pearl Street, restaurant diners, eating outside at socially distanced tables looked up from their meals. Many joined in with the chants, clapped their hands or raised their fists in the air in solidarity. Others whipped out their phones to capture the crowd as they marched.

Vehicle traffic slowed as marchers brought evening commutes to a crawl on Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard. Many motorists honked their horn in support or rolled down their windows. Boulder police stationed themselves along the streets, stopping traffic to let protesters pass safely by. Another police car followed protesters from behind.

Friday’s march was organized in part by Rubin Hochhauser, a 19-year-old from Longmont and recent Silver Creek High School graduate. In an interview earlier in the week, Hochhauser said he wanted to help host the event, because he didn’t want the calling for racial justice to die down. On Friday, protesters seemed eager to raise their voice.

As she caught her breath in Central Park, Molly MacEachen of Boulder said she was glad to have been part of the march.

“It felt empowering,” MacEachen said.