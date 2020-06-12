GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Sunny skies with highs in the 80s for most of the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s over the weekend with a chance of showers on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 58.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 59, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 57.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

