Sunny skies with highs in the 80s for most of the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s over the weekend with a chance of showers on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 58.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 59, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 57.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here