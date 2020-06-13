Broomfield launches Waste Zero, hopes to engage community

Brianna Harp taped lists of composting do’s and don’ts to paint buckets on her front porch before they were delivered to half a dozen residents interested in environmental sustainability.

Harp, founding member of Sustainable Broomfield, said the organization is partnering with Broomfield’s Action Committee on Environmental Sustainability, or ACES, to make it easier for those who want to compost to divert waste to bins at the Crescent Grange where it will be used to fertilize community gardens.

On Wednesday Aces launched its new Waste Zero Campaign — an initiative that includes projects, programs, policy recommendations and opportunities for public involvement and engagement.

To learn more about the program visit Broomfield.org/wastezero.

The site includes a survey residents can take on the importance of recycling and composting, access to those services, and feedback on polices to reduce, reuse and recycle. It also includes a link for residents to see which company hauls waste in their neighborhood and if they offer recycling or composting.

Achieving zero waste is a priority for Broomfield and is a key component of social, economic, and environmental sustainability, according to the city.

On the website is a list of waste diversion rates, which compares cities and the amount of solid waste not sent to the landfill, meaning the higher the number, the better. Boulder tops the list with 57%, followed by other cities including Louisville with 53% and Longmont at 36%. Broomfield diverts 12% of waste, according to the chart. The United States average is 35%.

The data comes from a 2019 study by the state of Colorado and put together by Eco Cycle and Recycle Colorado, said Andrew Valdez, deputy director of strategic initiatives with the City and County of Broomfield. Broomfield’s data wasn’t in the original document, but was added to the metrics later.

“We engaged with CU Denver to do a greenhouse gas inventory and a waste stream study,” he said.

Valdez said the eventual zero waste plan will have recommendations that will have been vetted by the public, including the business community, and aimed at moving the needle on those diversion metrics.

Broomfield is still early on in this campaign, which will include outreach to all sectors — residents, waste haulers, HOAs and businesses, Valdez said. What the city doesn’t want is to dictate what the public should do without feedback because there is no “one size fits all” approach.

The website’s timeline states the plan could be complete by the first quarter of 2021, along with the development and deployment of a long-form survey. During that time the city also hopes to hold three “listening sessions,” which will be public open house formats. Those will focus on: reduce and reuse; composting; and waste to energy and green economy. It’s hoped the third phase would integrate the outcomes of feedback into a draft plan and prioritized action items, according to the city’s website. Those will be done based on cost, impact and public acceptance metrics.

“It’s really going to be about empowering the public with education about why this is important,” Valdez said, “and arming people with the tools to be able to recycle and compost easily.”

A statistically valid Broomfield survey from 2005, combined with recent online polling that is not-statistically valid, shows residents think recycling and composting are important to them, but cite access barriers.

“Our role as Broomfield City and County will be to find out how to break those barriers down and set up programs and policies that will make recycling and composting easier for the general public,” he said.

Broomfield already offers a number of environmental services, ACES member Darla Arians said, including paper shredding days for sensitive documents for recycling; Streets and Parks divisions uses recycled asphalt and concrete in their projects; Parks collects its grass clippings which are sent to A-1 Organics for composting and uses free mulch from Tree Branch Recycling in city parks. Parks also provides recycling containers at all of the park shelters, uses recycled tire crumbs to top dress the athletic fields and playgrounds for a softer play surface and takes dog waste from the Broomfield Dog Parks to recycle into compost.

Future policy discussions could include moving to a single trash hauler for the city, instead of the approximately five that currently serve residents. In the 2005 study a majority of people said they would be amenable to a grouped recycling/composting trash service and being billed once for waste removal, Valdez said, and this would be one way to achieve that. Backyard composting education programs could also help

The five major trash haulers in Broomfield all offer recycling, but not all offer composting.

Members of Sustainable Broomfield will pick up the scrap-filled compost buckets every two weeks, Harp said. They will be taken to the Grange where the contents will be tended until they can be used in the gardens.Those interested in collecting compostable items for the Grange are asked to email sustainablebroomfield@gmail.com to become involved.

So far a dozen people have filled out a form expressing interest in the program, she said.

The public is invited to the next Sustainable Broomfield meeting, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 22 at the Brunner Farmhouse, near Main Street and East Midway Boulevard. Visit sustainablebroomfield.com to learn more.

Social media challenge

ACES is asking residents to “dress your best” and take a photo of themselves, or a family member, recycling or composting. Post on social media with the hashtag #BroomfieldZW.