Boulder boy uses painting to fundraise for Lafayette organization

Inspired by his son’s painting, John Pfeiffer and his family put their heads together and brainstormed a way to share Frankie’s artwork and raise money for a local organization.

Frankie, a 12-year-old from Boulder, was painting at a birthday party when his father stopped by to check it out.

“He looked around and told him, ‘stop, don’t do anything else,’” said MC Pfeiffer, Frankie’s mom. The painting as it stood caught John Pfeiffer’s eye. As it turns out, others liked it as well.

Frankie who enjoys painting, said he had a canvas with a bunch of paint on it, and began using a window squeegee to spread it around.

“I scraped it and came up with the design,” Frankie said.

John Pfeiffer said he initially began thinking about running a kickstarter to sell Frankie’s painting, but then the family decided to sell the painting as a GoFundMe and donate the money.

“With COVID, I feel like we haven’t done a lot (in the community) and I thought this was a good way to help a cause during this whole crisis,” John Pfeiffer said.

He said the entire process evolved quickly.

“It’s very inspirational,” John Pfeiffer said. “We posted (the painting) on Facebook, and the response from people was ‘wow, wow, wow.’ It was amazing how many people responded to it.”

He said from there, people started asking how to get a copy.

Frankie’s painting has a mix of black, gray and white, but right in the middle is Colorado’s colors of blue, red and yellow.

His painting, “Colorado amidst the panic” is an abstract painting depicting a whirlwind of chaos and destruction experienced through the coronavirus pandemic and has a ray of hope in the middle with the colors from the Colorado state flag.

“The whole irony of the Colorado colors being right in the middle happened to be a happenstance,” MC Pfeiffer said.

Frankie agreed and said he didn’t intentionally use those colors.

“People’s reactions that night was they kept coming back to it,” MC Pfeiffer said. “They looked again and again and kept seeing different things.”

The family said Frankie has benefited from both Imagine and the Autism Society of Boulder County in Lafayette as he is on the autism spectrum.

According to the family’s GoFundMe, Frankie is a non-traditional learner and getting educated in an in-person physical classroom setting can be difficult.

In return for both of the organizations’ support, the family wanted to help them. According to the fundraising website, there have been more than 130 donors and more than $7,000 raised.

“We just put up $5,000 as a stretch goal,” John Pfeiffer said. “And we came up with $7,000.”

Frankie said he was surprised and proud to see the support that came in. The family asked each contributor to donate $40, which would go to the organizations, and in return the person would get a copy of Frankie’s artwork.

Imagine’s Director of Public Relations Fred Hobbs said they were impressed with Frankie’s painting and for wanting to donate to the organization.

“Someone this young already recognizes his role in the community … it sure makes me feel better about our future,” Hobbs said.

He said the money could go toward helping ensure employees and the people Imagine serves are being safe.

“The last three months we have been receiving donations, getting grants, getting (personal protective equipment) so employees can serve others,” Hobbs said. “Since our biggest immediate need is to continue to deliver services in ways that are both valuable and keeping people safe.”

To read more about the fundraiser, visit bit.ly/30x59X9.