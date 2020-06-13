GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports one new coronavirus death, one new case

Boulder County reported one new coronavirus-related death and one additional case Saturday.

To date, there have been 69 Boulder County deaths. A total of 1,043 people have tested positive or probable for the virus. Of those, 172 have been hospitalized and 493 have recovered. There are 173 disease investigations ongoing.

Statewide, there have been 1,598 deaths among cases. Of those 1,348 deaths are directly related to the virus. There have been a total of 29,017 Coloradans who have tested positive or probable for the virus. There have been 5,244 hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 242,034 people tested, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Kelsey Hammon

