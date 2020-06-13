GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Paraglider crashes into Lafayette home; injuries not life-threatening

A 68-year-old paraglider was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he crashed, while in flight, into a Lafayette residence Saturday.

A 911 call around 8:45 a.m. reported to the Boulder County Communications Center that a paraglider crashed into a residence in the 1000 block of N. 119th Street, in the eastern portion of Boulder County, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon investigation on scene, it was determined that the paraglider struck the residence shortly after taking off on his second flight of the day, the release said. Witnesses on scene reported to authorities that he was approximately 10 feet off the ground and traveling approximately 20 miles per hour, when he struck the residence, the release said. The paraglider was taken to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, several other agencies assisted at the scene, including the Lafayette Police Department, Erie Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and their response was not required for the incident, the release said.

