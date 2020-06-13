Ponderosa Mobile Home Park affordable housing project takes next step in Boulder

Boulder city leaders are moving forward with a plan to redevelop the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park into a neighborhood of affordable, fixed-foundation homes.

At a regular business meeting Tuesday, City Council members will review a first reading of an agreement between the city and Boulder Housing Partners to move forward with the project.

The agreement would form a limited partnership between the city and Boulder Housing Partners, starting with the city owning 99% of the project and BHP owning 1%.

That ratio will change over time as the project progresses, said Kurt Firnhaber, director of Housing and Human Services at the city.

“The housing authority will gradually become more and more involved in the project as it becomes more and more complete, and at the time when the infrastructure is completed and the majority of homes are completed, it will move over to more ownership of the housing authority,” Firnhaber said.

It hasn’t been decided if the city will eventually turn over full ownership to Boulder Housing Partners, Firnhaber said.

The city purchased the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park at 4475 Broadway in 2017 with the goal of preserving long-term affordable housing in Boulder, and the property was annexed into the city in October.

There are currently 68 households in Ponderosa, and the city’s plan will gradually remove the mobile homes and replace them with 73 fixed-structure houses, most of which will be single-family units.

The city has reassured current residents that they are not required to move out and will be given priority to purchase new homes built by Flatirons Habitat for Humanity — but the city is not issuing any new lot leases, so residents who want to sell their mobile homes to outside owners must tow the homes off the property.

Boulder city officials have purchased 15 mobile homes from homeowners to date, said Crystal Launder, a housing planner managing the project.

The Ponderosa Community Stabilization Project is “incredibly unique,” Firnhaber said, because the city historically has not owned affordable housing.

There have been challenges with the city’s affordable home ownership program, Firnhaber said, which has allowed more than 800 residents to purchase homes at reduced rates.

Homeowners associations in the neighborhoods where those houses are located have increased monthly fees, in some cases to the point where the homeowners cannot pay.

That won’t be an issue at Ponderosa, because BHP will manage public spaces as part of its partnership with the city.

Boulder Housing Partners also brings a social aspect to the project, Firnhaber said, in that they will work with other organizations to offer after-school programs and other community events in the neighborhood.