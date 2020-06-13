GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Weld County coroner identifies motorcyclists who died Wednesday in three-vehicle Frederick crash

The Weld County Coroner has identified the two people who died in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Frederick.

Nathan Marrero, 25, of Firestone and Laura Socorro Gamez Pineda, 24, of Aurora were pronounced dead at the scene. Marrero had been operating a 2002 Honda motorcycle and Pineda was his passenger. The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the East I-25 Frontage Road and Tipple Parkway intersection. The collision involved a truck and two motorcycles.

Both Marrero and Pineda were wearing helmets, according to the coroner.

The two other motorcyclists on the other bike were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The crash investigation is being led by the Frederick Police Department. The final manner and cause of death for both persons will await autopsy and laboratory reports, according to the coroner.

Kelsey Hammon

