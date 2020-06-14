GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Woman sustains minor injuries in rollover crash Saturday in Longmont

A woman sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash in Longmont on Saturday.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Colo. 66 at Hover Street. According to Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ivan Alvarado, a 36-year-old woman’s car rolled, traveling about 40 feet south of Highway 66 and landing in a ditch.

The woman’s injuries were minor. Alvarado did not know if she was taken to the hospital or what may have caused the crash.

Eastbound lanes on Highway 66 were blocked temporarily as authorities worked at the scene. Alvarado said the car had leaked some fluids and required clean up.

Kelsey Hammon

