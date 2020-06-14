GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Broomfield family rescued after spending night near Meadow Mountain summit

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A Broomfield family was rescued Sunday after getting lost while hiking and spending the night in the area of Saint Vrain Mountain, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The family — dad, 25, mom, 30, and their 7- and 10-year old children — called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after getting lost. Rescue teams began searching the area early Sunday morning.

The family, which began hiking cross-country from their car at about 3 p.m. Saturday, spent the night on the south side of Saint Vrain Mountain in Boulder County and started a fire to keep warm, according to the sheriff’s office.

In the daylight, the family began hiking over the ridge, heading back to the drainage where they started. At about 8 a.m., a helicopter was sent to assist in the search, with the crew spotting the family near the top of the ridge at about 9:20 a.m.

A rescuer from the helicopter was dropped off in the area and evaluated the family, according to the sheriff’s office, and decided the family could walk back to their car, located at the end of Rock Creek Road, with guidance from rescuers.

Close to 50 people assisted in the search from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Allenspark Fire Protection District, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Med Evac, Larimer County Search and Rescue and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
