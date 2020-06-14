Utah co-working space company expands to Boulder

BOULDER — Kiln Boulder LLC, a flex-office and coworking company with its headquarters in Lehi, Utah, is opening its first office in Boulder.

The company has leased 30,000 square feet of space at 2101 Pearl St. and will specialize in providing space for start-up and entrepreneurial businesses, according to information from the company.

The space is open to begin leasing.

“As we searched for places to expand, Boulder was at the top of our list. Not only is it a hotbed for the tech industry, but the community is bursting with passion,” Andrew Redpath, chief operating officer of Kiln, said in a written statement. “Everyone in Boulder is passionate about where they live, what they do, and the broader Colorado lifestyle. We hope Kiln will be a place where this vibrant community pursues its personal and professional passions.”

“When we were designing our new location in Boulder, we wanted to stay true to Colorado’s unique lifestyle. Our team kept this perspective throughout the design process and now as we start curating members,” said Kiln CEO Arian Lewis.

Kiln has additional locations in Salt Lake City and Lehi with about 250 companies and 1,000 professionals leasing space, the company said.

