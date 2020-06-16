GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder suspends neighborhood grants, block…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder suspends neighborhood grants, block party trailer

A staffer walks into the Municipal Building on Sept. 13 in Boulder.
By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder city officials are suspending two Neighborhood Services programs because of budget cuts and health concerns related to coronavirus.

The Neighborhood Connection Grants program, which distributes $50,000 in funding to the community, will be suspended for one year, and the Block Party Trailer program will not be available this summer, the city announced Monday.

The grant program distributes funding to neighborhoods for improvement projects, community events, block parties, clean ups and manufactured home community improvement.

“It’s one of the really special things about Boulder’s Neighborhood Services office,” said Brenda Ritenour, neighborhood liaison. “We’ve worked really hard over the past three years to bring a lot of consumer access and equity to the program and to make it as easy as possible for neighbors to access these funds when they otherwise wouldn’t be able to complete these projects.”

Ritenour said it was too soon to say whether the grant program will be back next year.

The Block Party Trailer program normally delivers a trailer full of tables, chairs, coolers and games to Boulder neighborhoods every weekend during the summer, but the current restrictions on groups larger than 10 people means the trailer is out of commission this year.

Neighborhood Services is continuing to offer virtual ways to engage with city staff, including virtual office hours on Wednesday from 10 – 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit bouldercolorado.gov/neighborhood-services.

Katie Langford

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Custom Hardwood Installation

    A custom hardwood installation can transform an entryway or special room in your home. Boulder Hardwood Flooring does the finest...
  2. Apartment Near Open Space

    Habitat Apartments is a great place to live in Boulder. Residents of this newly remodeled townhome community enjoy wide mountain...
  3. The Funeral Home Families Trust

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the funeral home families trust for a caring and meaningful funeral. The dedicated directors create...
  4. Alzheimer’s And Dementia Care

    Are you looking an exceptional Alzheimer’s and dementia care community—one that you can trust? AltaVita Memory Care is a safe...
  5. Safe Therapeutic Massage

    Is it OK to get a massage now? Blooming Massage is taking care of the health and safety of clients...