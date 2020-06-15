Brickell stock shoots up on positive data for drug candidate’s final clinical trial

BOULDER — Investors piled into Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) after the company announced positive Phase III results for its flagship anti-excessive sweating drug candidate Monday morning.

The Boulder company, in a presentation to the American Academy of Dermatology, said trials of Sofpironium Bromide in Japan achieved statistically significant improvements on test subjects, with all patients saying their score on the Hyperhidrosis Disease Severity Scale went from a three, or frequently interfering with their daily lives, to a one or two, meaning tolerable amounts of sweat.

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Brickell’s Japanese development partner, submitted the drug candidate to Japanese drug regulators for final approval this year.

In a statement, Deepak Chadha, Brickell’s chief research and development officer, said the data supports the potential for the drug candidate’s sale approval in both the U.S. and Japan.

“We believe there is growing interest from the global medical community for novel therapeutic options for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis and think these data provide additional clinical support for sofpironium bromide to be a potential best-in-class treatment,” he said.

Brickell’s stock price doubled in early trading Monday, jumping from $1.26 per share at the opening bell to as high as $2.59 per share 30 minutes later. It closed the day at $1.89 per share, a 50% increase on the period.

