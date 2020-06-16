GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

City, chamber seek business input on Xcel…

News
Boulder Area news

City, chamber seek business input on Xcel negotiations

Xcel Energy crews work to replace a power pole that snapped in half due to high winds along Hampden Ave between Corona St. and Ogden St. March 24, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. Hampden Avenue was closed in both directions while repairs were made.
By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder community leaders and Xcel Energy will participate in a virtual town hall at 12:30 p.m. Monday so that local businesses can comment on efforts by the city and Xcel to increase sustainable, renewable and local energy sources.

Boulder city leaders initially looked at cutting ties with Xcel to form a municipal electric service, but that effort may change course — the city and Xcel restarted negotiations in May to see if they can reach an agreement about the future of Boulder energy. Negotiations are expected to continue through mid-summer.

The town hall is hosted by the city and Boulder Chamber and will include presentations on the project and an opportunity for approximately 30 people to comment. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

Organizers are seeking input on “how the two parties might find paths to achieving the community’s energy future goals, specifically ideas, input and comments on what the city and Xcel Energy should consider as they develop any agreements,” according to a news release from the city.

The city is also hosting a community town hall to hear feedback from members of the public at 5:30 p.m. June 24.

Participants can register for the town halls at bouldercolorado.gov/local-power/working-with-xcel-energy.

Katie Langford

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Custom Hardwood Installation

    A custom hardwood installation can transform an entryway or special room in your home. Boulder Hardwood Flooring does the finest...
  2. Apartment Near Open Space

    Habitat Apartments is a great place to live in Boulder. Residents of this newly remodeled townhome community enjoy wide mountain...
  3. The Funeral Home Families Trust

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is the funeral home families trust for a caring and meaningful funeral. The dedicated directors create...
  4. Alzheimer’s And Dementia Care

    Are you looking an exceptional Alzheimer’s and dementia care community—one that you can trust? AltaVita Memory Care is a safe...
  5. Safe Therapeutic Massage

    Is it OK to get a massage now? Blooming Massage is taking care of the health and safety of clients...