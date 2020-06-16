City, chamber seek business input on Xcel negotiations

Boulder community leaders and Xcel Energy will participate in a virtual town hall at 12:30 p.m. Monday so that local businesses can comment on efforts by the city and Xcel to increase sustainable, renewable and local energy sources.

Boulder city leaders initially looked at cutting ties with Xcel to form a municipal electric service, but that effort may change course — the city and Xcel restarted negotiations in May to see if they can reach an agreement about the future of Boulder energy. Negotiations are expected to continue through mid-summer.

The town hall is hosted by the city and Boulder Chamber and will include presentations on the project and an opportunity for approximately 30 people to comment. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

Organizers are seeking input on “how the two parties might find paths to achieving the community’s energy future goals, specifically ideas, input and comments on what the city and Xcel Energy should consider as they develop any agreements,” according to a news release from the city.

The city is also hosting a community town hall to hear feedback from members of the public at 5:30 p.m. June 24.

Participants can register for the town halls at bouldercolorado.gov/local-power/working-with-xcel-energy.