Denver offers free coronavirus testing in underserved areas

People of color are seeing higher infection rates of COVID-19

Kanin McGuire, left, and deputy Ron Thomas, right, collect a sample from a driver for a COVID-19 test at the Pepsi Center in Denver on May 21, 2020.
By | jseaman@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
Denver public health officials are offering free testing for the novel coronavirus in new locations to reach underserved populations as the pandemic highlights racial inequalities.

People of color are seeing higher infection rates of COVID-19, while black Coloradans have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus at a disproportionately high rate.

The city already offers free drive-up, testing at the Pepsi Center. (People who want to get tested must first register online or by calling 311.)

But Denver officials have created a Racial Equity Council, which is focused on increasing access to testing for people most affected by COVID-19, according to a news release.

Here are the new locations and times for COVID-19 testing:

  • Thursday —  Sam’s Club, 7805 E. 35th Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday —  New Hope Baptist Church, 3701 Colorado Blvd, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • June 23 — The Center for African American Health, 3350 Hudson St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • June 27 — Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 S. Dayton St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jessica Seaman | Health reporter

Jessica Seaman covers health for The Denver Post. A native of North Carolina, Jessica joined The Post after stints as a reporter in Greensboro, North Carolina and Little Rock, Arkansas. She is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.
