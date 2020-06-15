Denver offers free coronavirus testing in underserved areas

Denver public health officials are offering free testing for the novel coronavirus in new locations to reach underserved populations as the pandemic highlights racial inequalities.

People of color are seeing higher infection rates of COVID-19, while black Coloradans have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus at a disproportionately high rate.

The city already offers free drive-up, testing at the Pepsi Center. (People who want to get tested must first register online or by calling 311.)

But Denver officials have created a Racial Equity Council, which is focused on increasing access to testing for people most affected by COVID-19, according to a news release.

Here are the new locations and times for COVID-19 testing: