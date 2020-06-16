East County restaurant owners look to outdoor dining

East County restaurant owners are expanding their eateries by setting up shop outdoors.

Across the county, officials have created outdoor dining programs to help those who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past few weeks, Louisville, Superior, Erie, and Lafayette have all come up with some form of outdoor seating arrangements aimed at helping restaurants reopen.

In Louisville, Economic Vitality Director Megan Pierce said officials have been able to get things moving quickly. Main Street has been closed a few days and had its first weekend with outdoor dining.

“We’ve been able to process the applications pretty quickly,” Pierce said. “But, I still think it will be a week or so until everyone has both their indoor and outdoor dining set-ups established.”

As of Monday Pierce said there are 17 restaurants along Main Street with 15 anticipated to participate in the program.

“A few are still working on getting tables out in the street and set up,” Pierce said. “We’re also still working on a few of the planned elements such as installing flower baskets, lighting and signage.”

The Empire Lounge and Restaurant closed its doors for the last couple of months and is aiming to open this week. Chef and owner Jeff Osaka said the restaurant ran takeout operations after Gov. Jared Polis ordered restaurants to shut down indoor and outdoor dining in March.

“But we decided it wouldn’t have been viable as a business,” Osaka said. “It was really important for the safety of our staff to not have them come in on a daily basis and be in contact with people.”

Osaka owns multiple restaurants in Denver and has about 200 employees total. Most of which, he said, he had to lay off.

“I kept managers on a part-time level so they could check in on the restaurants during the closures,” Osaka said.

While he said he’s excited to see returning customers, he’s nervous about reopening.

“It’s like opening a new restaurant,” Osaka said. “The first impressions are going to make or break your restaurant because a lot of eyes are going to be on us, how we open, are we following procedures.”

While he said the restaurant has a large capacity to seat customers, the Empire will not get to use that space. Part of reopening guidelines set by Polis allows restaurants to seat 50 people or 50% occupancy, whichever is less.

“We have 175 seats,” Osaka said.

But, he said he’s adapting to the quickly changing policies and will pivot when necessary.

In Erie, Miner’s Tavern has been operating outdoors and eight other restaurants have expressed interested in using outdoor space.

Miner’s owner Kelli Sexton said while they purchased the restaurant in November, they were anticipating summer to be a good season to help revenue.

“We anticipated the summer would help buffer our revenue for the remainder of the year and were gearing up for that in March, when the shutdown was announced,” Sexton said.

Like the Empire, Miner’s closed for six weeks at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We chose to use the time to take care of deferred maintenance issues that would have impaired normal business,” Sexton said.

She also said all of the staff members were laid off for the six weeks, and while most of the employees returned, some bartenders did not.

The restaurant officially opened May 1 for takeout and on May 27 for dining in.

“With takeout, our sales did not even cover the cost of food,” Sexton said. “With dine-in seating, our revenue is on par with a Monday in the winter, but we have not come close to the revenues we would regularly bring in on a busy Friday night in the winter. Again, we anticipated summer really helping to increase our revenue to cover the leaner parts of the year, so that has been very disappointing.”

Some changes the eatery has gone through, besides wearing masks, is using disposable items to reduce the amount of exposure staff would have.

Sexton said business is starting to improve, but could be weather dependent with the outdoor seating.

In Lafayette, Deputy Town Administrator Kady Doelling said the city has had interest in the program as well as questions.

“With all the various communication out there, it has been challenging for restaurants to navigate the specifics, we created a FAQ and a central email to help them get them info from the correct staff member,” Doelling said.

She said some businesses are in the “wait and see” mode on whether patrons will come back and whether the businesses will need to expand.

“We have tried to make our process as easy as possible should a place choose to expand by waiving local fees and reimbursing the state fee if they have a liquor license,” Doelling said.

She said on Monday the city was close to issuing another permit to a brewery, but they are waiting on the state.

During the Superior Board of Trustees meeting on June 8, Town Manager Matt Magley said some restaurants already had outdoor seating, but the town hadn’t seen any applications for the temporary outdoor dining as of that night.

“We haven’t seen any restaurants take advantage of that,” Magley said. “A lot of them are still trying to figure out how to open their interior dining. I think once they get that figured out, we’ll hopefully see some more outdoor dining.”

Magley said they would continue to talk to restaurants to see how the town can assist.