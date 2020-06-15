Erie trustees declare June as LGBTQ Pride month

Erie trustees declared June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride month during its June 9 meeting.

According to the staff report, every June, Pride Month is celebrated to remember those involved in the Stonewall Riots. The proclamation states residents of Erie are encouraged to join to celebrate and honor the history, diversity and resilience of the LGBTQ community.

It also states despite staying apart during the coronavirus pandemic, the community will remain together to work toward a better future.Lafayette and Louisville City Councils both approved to declare June as LGBTQ month.