Hazy skies with a high of 92 today in Boulder

Boulder should see hazy skies and highs in the 90s today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for hazy skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 63.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 60, with a 20% chance of showers and storms.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 54.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 81 and an overnight low of 54, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 55, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
