Longmmont City Council expected to formally adopt ‘statement of solidarity’ in wake of police killings of black Americans

Longmont City Council is expected Tuesday night to formally adopt a “statement of solidarity” resolution condemning the police killings of black Americans in incidents that have prompted demonstrations across the nation and world.

The resolution, which Councilwoman Susie Hidalgo-Fahring prepared — and which she read in draft form during Council’s June 2 meeting — already has the signed support of all seven Longont council members.

Council members decided after that earlier meeting not to wait for Tuesday night to declare their position on the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, Ga., and the March killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

The city posted Longmont Council members’ slightly edited signed version of Hidalgo-Fahring’s resolution on June 4, and Tuesday night’s agenda item — the vote to adopt it — will probably be just a formality, unless Council decides to revise its current language.

The resolution states: “We condemn the brutal death of George Floyd and the killings of so many more Black Americans because of racial discrimination by the very people sworn to protect us. We reject the actions of these officers who took it upon themselves to be the judges, juries, and executioners.”

The measure also expresses Council’s support for “our community members’ efforts to participate in peaceful protesting. We stand in solidarity with these protesters and encourage the community to remain focused on the purpose of these demonstrations, which is to advocate and fight for racial, social, and economic justice.”

Also on Tuesday, Council is get a presentation about the work of a Cultural Brokers Network that — according to materials provided for the meeting — bridges, links or mediates between groups of persons of differing cultural backgrounds “for the purpose of reducing conflict or producing change.”

Part of that presentation will focus on the network’s specific efforts during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, staff said in a memo to Council.

If you watch

What: Longmont City Council regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council and city staff members will participate from remote locations, and members of the general public cannot attend the meeting in person. However, council meetings are live-streamed and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel — youtube.com/user/cityoflongmont — or on LongmontPublicMedia.org, or on Longmont cable TV subscribers’ Comcast Xfinity Channel 8/880HD.

Public comment opportunities: Longmont will display and announce information during the live streaming of the virtual meeting to tell the public how and when to call in to comment about any issue, if desired. Comments are limited to three minutes per person, during the public-invited-to-be-heard items on the agenda.

Agenda: tinyurl.com/y7kxpw2a