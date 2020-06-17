Boulder allowing more businesses to expand outdoors amid coronavirus

Boulder city officials on Tuesday announced an emergency order to allow more businesses to temporarily expand outdoors, including restaurants, retail, theaters, museums, offices, trade schools and personal services.

In late May, the city initially allowed some restaurants to reopen with temporary outdoor seating areas on public and private property under an initiative called the Boulder Business Recovery Temporary Outdoor Expansion Program.

The program streamlines the permitting process for businesses to expand their space outdoors while reopening under the state’s “Safer at Home” order. The city has closed several streets to in downtown Boulder and the University Hill neighborhood to accommodate the program.

Applications for outdoor expansion permits are due July 17.

The city also announced it will reroute the HOP bus from Pearl Street onto Walnut Street between 15th and 20th streets starting Wednesday until Sept. 30.

For more information, go to bouldercolorado.gov/planning/boulder-business-recovery.