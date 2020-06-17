GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder allowing more businesses to expand outdoors amid coronavirus

Trident Booksellers and Cafe owner Andrew Hyde cleans dining tables in the middle of the road on Pearl Street on Friday in Boulder. Restaurants in Boulder County have not been able to have dine-in options since March due to the coronavirus. The city has closed some streets, including a portion of Pearl Street west of the mall, to allow retailers to extend business into the street and to allow restaurants to set up tables in the street and sidewalk to maintain social distancing while serving customers. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
By Amy Bounds | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder city officials on Tuesday announced an emergency order to allow more  businesses to temporarily expand outdoors, including restaurants, retail, theaters, museums, offices, trade schools and personal services.

In late May, the city initially allowed some restaurants to reopen with temporary outdoor seating areas on public and private property under an initiative called the Boulder Business Recovery Temporary Outdoor Expansion Program.

The program streamlines the permitting process for businesses to expand their space outdoors while reopening under the state’s “Safer at Home” order. The city has closed several streets to in downtown Boulder and the University Hill neighborhood to accommodate the program.

Applications for outdoor expansion permits are due July 17.

The city also announced it will reroute the HOP bus from Pearl Street onto Walnut Street between 15th and 20th streets starting Wednesday until Sept. 30.

For more information, go to bouldercolorado.gov/planning/boulder-business-recovery.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
