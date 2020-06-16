Broomfield city-wide cleanup dates

Broomfield’s annual cleanup service will take place on four Saturdays, starting next week.

The dates include:

Area 1 – Saturday, June 27

Area 2 – Saturday, July 11

Area 3 – Saturday, July 18

Area 4 – Saturday, July 25

No cleanup is scheduled for July 4.

To reduce the amount of waste going to a landfill, the Broomfield Rotary Club and ARC Thrift Store will provide front porch pick-up of clothes and reusable items on the same day as the waste pick-up, according to the city’s website.

Western Disposal will have two trucks picking up items. City officials ask that people divide them into two separate piles — one for recycling (such as wood and metal) and one for waste.

Accepted waste items include scrap metal, carpet, wood doors, glass doors, cabinets, drywall, fencing materials, and scrap lumber (lightly stained or unpainted only). People can also leave non-freon appliances such as washers, dryers, ranges, microwave ovens and water heaters.

To see a list of items that can and cannot be picked up and to access an interactive map visit broomfield.org/1457/Spring-Cleanup.