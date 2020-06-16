Flatirons Subaru plans service department expansion

BOULDER — Flatirons Subaru could expand its footprint at 5995 Arapahoe Ave. by nearly 20%, according to a proposal set to be reviewed this month by Boulder planning officials.

The dealership, built in the mid-1980s, plans to add more than 7,100 square feet to its service department. Flatirons Subaru currently totals 35,730 square feet.

The expansion, according to a memo submitted to the city, is necessary “due to the ongoing popularity of the Subaru automotive brand in this area.”

Flatirons Subaru is planning to build the expansion on the northeast side of the existing dealership building, an area currently used as a parking lot. The Flatirons Subaru site abuts Fisher Honda and Fisher Acura.

“As such, 39 net parking spaces will be eliminated on the site,” according to planning documents, but the dealership will still have enough parking to meet city standards.

A call Tuesday to the dealership for additional information on the expansion plan was not returned.

The project could be called up by the Boulder Planning Board for a minor site review during the board’s June 25 meeting.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC