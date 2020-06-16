High of 94 with a slight chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s again today with a slight chance of afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 59, with a 10% chance of showers and winds 12 to 17 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 54.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 and an overnight low of 53, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 53, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
