GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

High of 94 with a slight chance of afternoon…

Latest News

High of 94 with a slight chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder should see highs in the 90s again today with a slight chance of afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 59, with a 10% chance of showers and winds 12 to 17 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 54.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 and an overnight low of 53, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 53, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Camera Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest News

  1. Unpainted Furniture: You Choose The Finish

    If you are in the market for new furniture, you want real wood, not that sawdust stuff. Unfinished Furniture Colorado...
  2. How To Create A Better Bathroom

    What’s the easiest, most affordable way to create a better bathroom? It starts with a call to Miracle Method of...
  3. McCreery & Sun Air Conditioning and Heating

    McCreery & Sun Air Conditioning and Heating keeps your home comfortable throughout the seasons. You’ll love the excellent customer service,...
  4. Custom Hardwood Installation

    A custom hardwood installation can transform an entryway or special room in your home. Boulder Hardwood Flooring does the finest...
  5. Apartment Near Open Space

    Habitat Apartments is a great place to live in Boulder. Residents of this newly remodeled townhome community enjoy wide mountain...